Steven Glen Stinnett
Ventura - November 23, 1953 - April 23, 2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing away of Steven Glen Stinnett on April 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after his courageous battle with a long-term illness. Steve was a resident of Simi Valley, California and is survived by his wife, Angelica Stinnett, his three sons, Christopher Stinnett (Krystal), Thomas Bennett, and Gregory Bennett (Christine), granddaughters, Clarissa Bennett and Ayumi Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gwendle Stinnett and his brother, Corby Stinnett.
Steven was born in Oildale, CA on November 23, 1953 and later his family moved and settled in Ventura County where he lived throughout his life.
He was employed as a Bridge Maintenance Foreman by Union Pacific Railroad for the past 20 years after having been employed by Vetco Gray Offshore Drilling, Abex Aerospace, and Proctor and Gamble Paper Products. Steve was also a 20 year veteran of the United States Army and a Reservist for the California Army National Guard.
Steve's non-assuming, loving personality and quiet manner, interspersed with his quirky sense of humor, will be greatly missed. His strong faith in Jesus Christ was his greatest strength. He loved spending time with his wife and sons, and especially got much joy from visiting with his beautiful granddaughters. He loved fishing, boating, barbecuing, driving his truck, reading Clive Cussler novels, watching football on tv, vacationing and holidays with family,
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 4555 Runway Street, Simi Valley, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 14, 2019