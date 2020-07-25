Steven Jay Takahashi



Oxnard - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Steven Jay Takahashi, our loving brother, and friend to many whose lives he touched. He passed away at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles on May 27, 2020 after complications from open heart surgery.



Steven was born September 28, 1948, in Denver, Colorado to Jay and Lily Takahashi, Steve was the 2nd oldest of 5 and only brother of four sisters, Sharon Takahashi, Mesa, Az, Janice Takahashi, Simi Valley, Ca, Dayle Wallace, Ventura, CA and Wendi Pettersen Oxnard, Ca.



Steven was a graduate of Adolfo Camarillo High School, class of 1966, he served in the NAVY FROM 1966 TO 1973, and an alumni of Cal PolyTechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Steven was loved by so many and he cherished all his friendships. He loved to volunteer at the Dallas Cowboy Camp in Oxnard and loved watching all sports. He was also a member of the Ventura County Corvette Club and The American Legion.



Steven is reunited in heaven with his Dad and Mom, Jay Michio and Lily Yuri Takahashi and survived by his four sisters and many loving nieces, nephews and loved by his many cousins, host of long-time friends and former co-workers will all miss him dearly.



Steven's ashes will be scattered at sea this summer with family.









