|
|
Stuart Wayne Lengel
Simi Valley - Stuart Wayne Lengel passed away on Monday May 4th 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Stuart was born in Buffalo, New York on February 9, 1935 and graduated from Technical High School in 1953. After High School Stuart joined the Army Engineers and was sent to California. California became his love and he received his Bachelor of Science from Long Beach State College. Stuart joined Parker Metal Bellows in 1965 where he worked as a Research Chemist, Reliability Engineer and over all problem solver. In 1990 Stuart went to work for the Los Angeles School district teaching high school Science and Math. Sharing his knowledge is what he liked best. After retiring he loved to play golf with his friends, watch movies and get chocolate sundaes from McDonalds. Stuart was gentle and kind, he had a wonderful sense of humor and loved his family and friends. Stuart is survived by his wife of 50 years Lois Ann Lengel, daughter Kristina Ann Martinez, son-in-law Victor Martinez, daughter Tamara Rose Cuda , granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Martinez and grandson Deegan Cuda.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020