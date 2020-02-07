|
Suk Chun Cho
Oxnard - Suk Chun Cho, 85, of Oxnard, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020 at his home. Mr. Cho was born on September 22, 1933 in Korea and was a Ventura County resident for the past 20 years coming from Calabasas.
He earned his Masters Degree from Stockholm University, Sweden. Suk was the owner of Unique Laundry and Dry Cleaners in Ventura for 20 years. He enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sija Cho; his son, Hansi Cho, of Oxnard; and several brothers in Korea. He was preceded in death by his son, Johan Cho.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020