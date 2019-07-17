|
|
Sundee Denise Smith
Oxnard - Sundee Denise Smith, 58 years old, of Oxnard, California, passed away on July 12, 2019 in Community Memorial Hospital. Sundee was born at St. John's Memorial Hospital in Oxnard to Jeanne and Bill Smith on October 20, 1960. She went to high school at Oxnard High and graduated in 1976. She went on to become a Court Reporter for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, combining Christmas and Halloween in ways no one thought possible, and finding the perfect gift for everyone she loved at every holiday.
Sundee is survived by her daughter Shannon Clendennin, grandson Mason Clendennin, son Ian Cossman, mother Jeanne Smith, sister Elaine Smith, and cousin Cindy Garvin. She is preceded in death by her father Bill Smith. If so inclined, please send or bring flowers to 1410 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA 93035. She would have also loved donations to Heifer International at www.heifer.org.
She was a beacon of positivity, love, and support in the many lives that she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1410 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 17, 2019