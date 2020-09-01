Susan Marie Douglass
Indiana, PA - Susan Marie Douglass, 62, loving Wife, Sister, Mother, Aunt, Stepmom and Grammy went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 28th, 2020. She was chosen, loved and raised by the late Richard Owen (Jean) and Dorothy Lee of CA, born of the late Pete (Alice) and Myra Criss of OH. Preceded in death by her brothers David and Timothy Criss.
Susan was a woman of strong faith who never faltered despite tremendous obstacles. She was a prayerful woman who spread love and joy to all who knew her. Susan loved sitting on her porch enjoying her windchimes, listening to gospel music, attending church virtually, spending time with Richard and fellowship with family and friends. Nothing gave her greater joy than being present with the people she loved. She lived her life with a heart of thanksgiving and was the eternal optimist. While our hearts are heavy, we rejoice knowing that she has been made whole by our Heavenly Father and reunited with her earthly Father.
Susan is survived by her loving and loyal husband Richard, her three siblings Greg Lee, Deborah Lee (Wendy), Richard Lee all of CA; her four children Randi Crowe (William) of CO, Ryanne Tejeda of CA, Matthew Tejeda (Samantha) of NC and Michael Tejeda of SC; her five stepchildren Maryanne Douglass of FL, Thomas Douglass of PA, Chrissy Douglass of PA, Evan Douglass of FL and Brian Douglass of FL; her fourteen Grandchildren Sidney Pennell, Brynlee Tejeda, Eila Vogel, Mackenzie Crowe, Isabella Pennell, Cameron Crowe, Palmer Tejeda, Phoenix Tejeda, Allyssa Marie Douglass, Jayden Douglass, Madison Douglass, TK Douglass, Mallory Douglass and Mikaela Douglass; her great-grandson Tyler Douglass; nieces and nephews, countless friends who became family and her sweet service dog, Huxley.
The family would like to thank Penn hospice for their support and care they gave to Susan and our family. We would also like to thank VNA of Indiana for their years of nursing services. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to MitoAction give.mitoaction.org
or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org/donate
.
"For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain."
Philippians 1:21 KJV
"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever."
Psalm 23:6 KJV