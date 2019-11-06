|
|
Susan Marie Lewis
On November 3, 2019, the world lost an incredible light. Susan Marie Lewis passed away peacefully on her birthday, surrounded by her family.
Born on November 3, 1952, Susan Marie Nelson was the eldest child of Edna Mae Nelson and Richard Joseph Nelson. Sue loved animals of all types, especially her dogs. They enjoyed being a family and having fun, but the Nelson Family Christmas was their favorite time of year. Even though she lost her parents as a young adult, Sue carried on the family tradition and Christmas was still her favorite season.
Sue and her husband Gregory Lewis brought their family to California in the late 1980s and made it their home. Sue was an inspiration as a mother and grandmother. She passionately advocated for her children and her grandchildren because her family meant everything to her.
Kindness and understanding were two of her best traits. Sue could meet strangers who quickly became her friends because of her inner warmth. She would reach out a helping hand to anyone who needed it, including family, friends and animals. One of her family members described it perfectly: "Sue was everyone's person."
Sue lives on in the memories of her husband, Greg Lewis, her children: Andrea, Amy, Brian, Tom, Kim, and Bob, her grandchildren: Steven, Tiya, Devyn, Arizona Ray and Kyleena Marie, and her brother Rick. She will also be missed by her furry friends: Draco, Gracie, Chewy, and Missy.
God Bless God Love God Keep
GBGLGK
Service to be held at San Fernando Mission Mortuary and Cemetery
11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, Ca 91345, Saturday November 9 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019