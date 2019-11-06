Services
Mission Hills Mortuary - Mission Hills
11160 Stranwood Ave
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7387
For more information about
Susan Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Marie Lewis Obituary
Susan Marie Lewis

On November 3, 2019, the world lost an incredible light. Susan Marie Lewis passed away peacefully on her birthday, surrounded by her family.

Born on November 3, 1952, Susan Marie Nelson was the eldest child of Edna Mae Nelson and Richard Joseph Nelson. Sue loved animals of all types, especially her dogs. They enjoyed being a family and having fun, but the Nelson Family Christmas was their favorite time of year. Even though she lost her parents as a young adult, Sue carried on the family tradition and Christmas was still her favorite season.

Sue and her husband Gregory Lewis brought their family to California in the late 1980s and made it their home. Sue was an inspiration as a mother and grandmother. She passionately advocated for her children and her grandchildren because her family meant everything to her.

Kindness and understanding were two of her best traits. Sue could meet strangers who quickly became her friends because of her inner warmth. She would reach out a helping hand to anyone who needed it, including family, friends and animals. One of her family members described it perfectly: "Sue was everyone's person."

Sue lives on in the memories of her husband, Greg Lewis, her children: Andrea, Amy, Brian, Tom, Kim, and Bob, her grandchildren: Steven, Tiya, Devyn, Arizona Ray and Kyleena Marie, and her brother Rick. She will also be missed by her furry friends: Draco, Gracie, Chewy, and Missy.

God Bless God Love God Keep

GBGLGK

Service to be held at San Fernando Mission Mortuary and Cemetery

11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, Ca 91345, Saturday November 9 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -