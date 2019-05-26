|
|
Susan Marie Peake
Ventura - Susan Marie Peake of Ventura passed away on April 7, 2019 at Ventura Medical Center. Born Susan Marie Stone on February 9th, 1948 in Los Angeles. A graduate of Saint Finbar high school in Burbank, class of 1966. Susan moved to Ventura and was employed at Pacific Telephone for ten years where She met her husband Carlton (Bud) Peake. She worked at the Morff anesthesia office three years doing medical billing. For the next thirty years she was employed at Saint John's Hospital doing what she did best in the billing office until her retirement in 2014. After retirement she spent time taking care of her mother -in- law and friends who needed help with medical problems. Outside of the work place she taught catechism on Saturdays at the mission and Assumption Church. She was active in supporting her children in all their endeavors, Jenna a cheer leader at Ventura High who was the first captain of cheer and song and John in scouting who earned the rank of Eagle and the prestigious William T. Hornaday Silver Medal. She made a difference in a lot of lives, helping people with a smile that was her signature. Her happy attitude, and a positive outlook on life would draw you in . She would listen and talk to people, helping her understand how to best help in solving their problems. After her stroke in January 2018 she was in a coma for a month. She recovered from that and fought hard to regain the most she could. Susan was a miracle surviving all she had been through. She leaves behind three brothers and a sister. Jim Stone, Jerry Stone, John Stone and her sister Sharon. Her husband Carlton (Bud) Peake, daughter Jenna (husband Nathan), son John (wife Rosalie), and her grandson Nicoli whom she adored so much.
She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A celebration of her life is planned for June 29th .
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019