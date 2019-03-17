|
Susan R. Espinoza
Oxnard, CA
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend, Susan R. Espinoza, age 74 passed on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Oxnard and Moorpark. In 1963 Susan graduated Santa Clara High school in Oxnard, then later graduated from Moorpark College.
Susie is survived by her husband of 50 years Ruben Espinoza, Her two sons Andrew and Benjamin Espinoza. Along with her Grandchildren Icelia, Amaiya, Gabrius Espinoza and niece Yvonne. She was predeceased in Heaven by her Mother Ruth and Father Rudy Ruiz, Sister Beatrice, Brother Rudy and Niece Michele.
Susan's greatest pleasures were traveling with her family and friend. She loved to watercolor paint, baking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Susie was very blessed to have so many friends in her life that kept her adventurous spirit alive no matter what she was battling. Susie's loving heart and her gift of gab made her the life of the party everyone knew Susie. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
The recitation of the Rosary will be held for Susan on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. and the Mass directly following at 10 A.M. at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E St. Oxnard.
Susan has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019