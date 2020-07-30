Suzanne "Susie" Ariaz Beech
Oxnard - Suzanne "Susie" Ariaz Beech, a 53-year resident of Oxnard, CA, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday July 9, 2020. She was born in Oxnard on December 5, 1966 to her loving parents Angel and Esperanza Ariaz.
Susie was a kind soul and a free spirit; she had a zest for life that shone in the way that she lived it. She loved classic movies and listening to oldies in the car. Her favorite things in life were her Daughter Jessica and her Granddaughter Isabella. Susie liked to make people smile and hers could light up a room. Susie worked in the Hospitality Industry for many years before she became a Collector of beautiful things.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her Daughter Savannah Ariaz, her Father Angel Ariaz, Brother Christopher Ariaz and Grandmother Lupe "Nana" Guillen. She is survived by her Daughter Jessica Ariaz and her Granddaughter Isabella Ariaz. Her Husband Raymond Beech, her Mother Esperanza Ariaz, her Sister Angela Ariaz. Her Brother David Ariaz and his wife Elita and their children Angelina and Daniel. Her Brother Joseph Ariaz; and her Sister Monique Gardiner and her wife Kaitlin. Also, her Uncle Davis and her beloved dog "Birdie."
Flowers can be sent to Esperanza and Jessica Ariaz at 1032 Offshore St, Oxnard, CA 93035.
Suzanne has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral home, 511 North A St. Oxnard. www.reardonfh.com