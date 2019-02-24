|
Suzanne (Clara) Regina (Ogozala) Gessin
Tumwater, WA
Suzanne (Clara) Regina (Ogozala) Gessin, 92, took the train to glory after a short illness on May 8, 2018, in the comfort of her home in Tumwater, WA. She passed away surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 20, 1925, in Youngstown, PA. Clara was the youngest of nine children born to John and Suzanne Ogozala (nee Faron). She attended and graduated high school with honors from Mount Assisi Academy, Bellevue, PA.
Suzanne was a spirited young woman and spent her early years traveling from coast to coast, living a life filled with many adventures that led her far from the home where she grew up in Mckees Rocks, PA. Suzanne met and married Frederick Gessin during this period.
Suzanne spent most of her life in Southern California where she was devoted to raising her three daughters. She explored a wide variety of employment and ended her formal working career, with over 15 years, as a civilian Technical Librarian at the Naval Air Station Pt. Mugu, California.
Suzanne had an insatiable love for words and writing. Many times you would find her nose inside a dictionary, learning a new word that she could put into practice. She loved humor and loved to tell stories with many plot twists and turns.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: John Ogozala, Joseph Ogozala, and George (Hilda) Ogozala; and her sisters: Anna (John) Cholko, Vera (Michael) Gazdayka, Marie (Edward) Haramic, Helen (Woody) Holmes, and Katie (Frank) Sherack. She is survived by her three daughters: Alethea Leah (William) Hedstrom of Tumwater, WA; Cheryl (Patrick) Halligan of Ocean Shores, WA: and Betty (Richard) Dunia of Clovis, CA; eight grandchildren: Caleb Rich, Gwendolyn Dain, Tammy (Daniel) Grimborn, Patrick Joseph Dain, Richard Dunia, Michael Dunia, Kristen Dunia and Tiffany Dunia; and two great grandchildren: Wesley Hawks and Lily Grimborn.
A memorial service will be held at Northpark Community Church, 2297 East Shepherd Avenue, Fresno, CA 93720 at 1 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
