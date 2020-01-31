|
|
Sy Einstoss
Ventura - Sy Einstoss, 88, of Ventura, passed away January 13, 2020, with his family by his side.
Sy was born July 13, 1931 in New York City at the height of the Great Depression. His first 11 years were spent in a very sheltered Jewish orphanage. After he was out of the orphanage, he spent the rest of his life reclaiming the freedom that he lost there—the first place he found it, was on his bike. The open road—and his love for adventure—took him all over New York and eventually to his wife, and his real home, Esther.
Together, Esther and Sy had four children. Over the course of their life together, Sy, an electronics genius and someone who, as he put it, "took everything apart to learn how it all worked," wore many job hats and never lost his curiosity or his love of learning. In his twenties, he joined the Navy where he was trained in radio electronics and was a Korean war veteran. After that, he was a contractor for the military on missile guidance systems and then he opened his own business Electronic Instrument Clinic in Ventura. He was such a wizard with electronics that other repair shops would send him their seemingly unsolvable problems. He was one of Ventura's first bike commuters, riding to and from his shop for thirty years.
In his later years, after Sy retired, you could usually spot him riding his souped-up electric bike all over Ventura to his many volunteer jobs. He taught ESL classes at the Avenue Library and gave hundreds of tours at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum where his extensive knowledge of history and ability to weave humor into even the driest of facts was put to perfect use.
Sy's family feels so fortunate to have called him father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will continue to inspire generations to come and anyone who had the pleasure of talking with him and hearing his booming laugh. He will be missed dearly, remembered daily, and forever loved.
Sy was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Esther Einstoss. He is survived by his daughters Theresa Hartigan (Kevin), Becky Caron (Stan), Melissa Kirkegaard (Eric), son Tom Einstoss, grandchildren CJ (Beth) and Sarah Hartigan, Ryan (Sabrina) and Evan Caron, Hannah and Emma Kirkegaard, great-grandchild Piper Hartigan and his friend Rosemary Pace.
A celebration of life will be held February 9th, at 4 pm at the Channel Islands Maritime Museum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Channel Islands Maritime Museum.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020