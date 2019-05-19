|
Sybil Ziv
Ventura - Sybil Rebecca (Schwartz) Ziv of Ventura, California died on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her sons: Thomas and Oren; her grandchildren: Zachary, Piper, Alexander, Nicholas, Oliver, Amanda and Sebastian; her great-grandson Kruz and grandson in-law Mike; and her daughters-in-law: Jayne, Robin and Maria. She was preceded in death by her husband Jacob, and her son Jonathan.
Sybil was born at home in San Gabriel on June 10, 1928 to Sarah (Belikove) and Isadore Schwartz. Her parents were Jews from Romania and Russia, who immigrated to New York City as young children. She was the youngest of three children; she is preceded in death by her sister Marion and brother Barnett Leon (Bud or Barney).
She graduated from Mount Vernon Junior High School in Los Angeles in 1943. She then attended Van Nuys High School. Her classmates wrote in her yearbook, "Sybil has a friendly smile for everyone." And that held true throughout her life.
In 1946, she became the first member of her immediate family to attend university, when she accepted a scholarship to attend UCLA. At UCLA Sybil met her future husband, the love of her life. Jacob was a foreign student from Palestine (now Israel). They were married on September 11, 1948. Shortly after, Sybil left UCLA to support Jacob as he finished his degree.
In 1953, Sybil and Jacob moved to Israel, where Jonathan (1953) and Thomas (1955) were born. They returned permanently to California in 1956, living in Encinitas, Hollywood, Whittier, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and Oxnard. In 1959, Oren was born.
In 1965, Sybil returned to university, earning her BA in Social Studies from Cal State Long Beach in 1969, a Lifetime Standard Teaching Credential in 1972, an MA in Education in 1974, and an Education Administrative Credential in 1982.
In 1969, she began a twenty-year teaching career at Post Elementary School in Westminster. She was active in the Garden Grove Education Association, National Education Association and California Retired Teachers.
In retirement, Jacob and Sybil resettled to Oxnard Shores in 1997. Sybil volunteered as a tutor in literacy and after-school programs, helped with local elections. Sybil was an active member of the Oxnard-Joslyn Lawn Bowls Club.
Life changed inevitably for Sybil in 2009, when after over 60 years of marriage, Jacob died. In 2015, Sybil moved into the Ventura Townehouse Senior Living Community, where she lived out her final years.
Sybil was a true role model that lived her nearly 91 years fully, generously and beautifully. She had a dynamic personality that combined intelligence with warmth and unstoppable will power. As a teacher, Sybil was the type that students remembered for the rest of their lives. In her leisure time, Sybil was passionate about culture, nature and exercise.
She will be sorely missed, especially by those who loved her. Per her wishes, like her husband and son before her, Sybil's ashes will be scattered privately in the Pacific Ocean by her family.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019