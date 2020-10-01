Sylvia Ann Salinas-Sanchez



Oxnard - Sylvia Ann Salinas Sanchez was a beloved daughter, wife, and mother. On September 21, 2020, at the age 52, Sylvia passed away after a two year battle with cancer. Sylvia was a fighter, never letting adversity stand in her way, always treading through any hardship with a strong spirit, the strength stemming from her faith in the Lord.



On February 14, 1968 Sylvia was born to Oscar and Lily Salinas. She was raised in El Rio and attended Rio Mesa High School, graduating in 1986. After high school she worked for the Ventura County Government Center where she met her future husband Roy Sanchez. In 1989 they got married and celebrated the birth of their first child. Sylvia graduated from Cal Lutheran University and started working at Westaff as a District Manager. Eventually, she moved on to obtain a position with Saticoy Lemon as their Human Resource Manager for 10 years.



Sylvia enjoyed relaxing get-aways with her family traveling the coastal beaches to the tranquil redwoods of California. Above all, she loved growing in her relationship with God and attending New Life Church. She was a generous woman with a kind heart and a positive spirit. Sylvia's family meant the world to her, loving each of them "more then they will ever know."



Sylvia is survived by her parents, her brothers, Michael Salinas and Joseph "Troy" Salinas, her husband Roy Sanchez and their three children Adam, Arianna and Adrian, all residents of Oxnard, CA. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Belen and Jesus Salinas, Lily and Miguel Garcia, aunts and uncles Daniel and Patricia Salinas, Bernie and Irene Salinas and Louie Salinas, and cousin Margie Salinas.



Funeral Services will be held at Santa Clara Cemetery, 11 am on Friday, October 9th, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store