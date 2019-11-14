|
Sylvia C. Bente
On August 27, 2019, Sylvia C. Bente, beloved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandma and Great Grandma left this world and has gone on to her best adventure yet!
She was born in December, 1918, and everyone who knew Sylvia, also knew her infectious laugh, beautiful smile, and energy. Although she had some very sorrowful and hard times in her 100+ years, she truly defined the phrase "Life is for the Living".
She was a wonderful example of female equality in an era (1940-1950's) when the dominant opinion was that a women's place should be in the home. She owned two successful businesses, a beauty shop in Brentwood and Met-Tec, a shower door manufacturing company, in Los Angeles. She was one of the first women to obtain a contractor's license in the state of California (1952). In addition, she and her husband 0llie and their sons, Chuck and Eddie owned and ran a horse boarding business at their Ranch in Hidden Valley. The Ranch still holds so many special, loving, and life defining memories for Chuck.
Once retired, she served as a member of many charitable organizations in Thousand Oaks, including Zonta and The Symphony Guild. As a member of Ascension Lutheran Church for over 50 years, she worked, volunteered and participated in the activities and celebrations of God's Love at the church and elsewhere. One of her favorite volunteer activities was ushering for the Civic Arts Plaza for over 15 years. She also made time to travel the world, hitting every continent except Antarctica, and making many friends along the way. We believe she was happiest while on the road, and onto a new adventure.
However, she always returned cheerfully back to her home and family. She was a loving and joyful Mom, Grandma and G. G. We all have so many happy memories to share between us, and with others. She provided a wonderful example of balancing time with your family, work, friends and community.
She leaves behind her son, Chuck, his wife, Dianna Bente, Grandchildren; DeEtte and Bill Case, Chelsee and Dusty Russell, C. J. Bente and fiancé Katherine Brown, and Great Grandchildren; Billy and Samantha Case, Reese and Oliver Russell.
She is pre-deceased by her loving son Edward (Eddie) Bente and husband, Oliver Bente, and mother, Marie Dunbar.
She did everything she ever wanted to do and wore herself out doing it Rest in peace Mom, because you hardly ever rested here. We can still hear her laughter and see her smile in our memories.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019