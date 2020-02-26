|
Sylvia H. Fluellen Fussell
Camarillo - Sylvia Fussell was born in Gilmer, Texas on March 17, 1938 to D. H. and Mary Fluellen, died February 24, 2020 in Ventura County in California. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Charity Elizabeth Kincade and Carole Joyce Fluellen. Sylvia grew up in Gilmer Texas. She obtained her undergraduate degree in Mathematics from Wiley College. She went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Mathematics from Texas Southern University in Houston. She then pursued her PHD in Applied Mathematics at UC Berkeley in California. Sylvia later went on to be a professor in Mathematics at Wiley College and Prairie View A&M.
She is survived by her Ex- Spouse Eugene Fussell, M.D., three daughters, Karen Yvette Fussell, M.Ed., (spouse, deceased, John Paul Valdiveiso), Karette Janet Fussell, LCSW,J.D., and Suzanne Lorelei Fussell, M.D., (spouse Joseph Iwuajoku) as well as her grandchildren, John Paul II (spouse Maria), Katherine and Julie Valdivieso; Joseph and Jordon Iwuajoku. Her great grandchildren; Isabella, Sophia and Evelyn Valdivieso.
Sylvia had an amazing green thumb, she could grow anything from okra to purple hulled peas and yellow meated watermelons in the rich East Texas soil. She was a kind soul to all she met and left an indelible impression with her southern charm.
We will miss you Dear Mother and will cherish you forever...
Funeral Services and Interment to be at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, Memorial Park & Crematory, Camarillo, California, CA 93021
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020