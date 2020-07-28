Sylvia Sanchez Nunez



Sylvia Sanchez Nunez passed away at her home on July 17, 2020 at 77 years old.



She is survived by her husband, Raul Nunez of Oxnard, CA; Children: Annette Morgan, Jimmie Morgan, and Laura Morgan Ortiz of Oxnard, CA. She had three stepdaughters Francine Iqbal, and Janice Lee from Northern CA, and Teresa Nunez of Oxnard, CA. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 siblings, Michael Sanchez of El Segundo CA and Samuel Sanchez of Northridge, CA.



She was born on August 16, 1942 to Hector and Lupe Sanchez in Modesto, CA. They moved to Oxnard, CA where she was raised and attended Oxnard High School. She had a successful career at NSWES Naval Base where she retired as a NAVSEA Auditor which was a big accomplishment for a woman at that time in history.



Sylvia loved her family very much and was close to many cousins. She enjoyed bowling for several years at Tournament Bowl, playing cards, and Bunko with her girlfriends. She was such a strong woman and fought hard against cancer to be a 4-time survivor along with surviving underlying health challenges.



Graveside service is scheduled for 11am on July 30, 2020 at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard. Due to social distancing restrictions masks must be worn and there is no reception to follow.









