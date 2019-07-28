Services
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Montecito, CA
Sylvia Schwasnick


1935 - 2019
Sylvia Schwasnick

- - In the evenings once the sun has set, we will look up into the sky at the clouds as they turn from orange to pink, then purple and think of our mom.

Sylvia Schwasnick

9/13/35 - 7/17/19

A service to celebrate her life will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Montecito, CA, on Monday, July 29th at 1:00 PM. In lieu flowers, please consider a donation to Citizens for Carpinteria Bluffs, Alice Keck Park/The Parc Foundation in Santa Barbara, or Serenity House in Santa Barbara.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019
