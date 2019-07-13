|
|
Sylvia Wilson
Ventura - Sadly on July 7, 2019, our vivacious mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Sylvia lost her fight to cancer.
With her loved ones by her side, Sylvia went home to be with our Lord.
Sylvia was a strong woman who spoke her mind and stood up for the ones she loved. Sylvia could walk into a room and brighten it up single handedly.
Her sons and grandchildren were her world. You could talk about them and her ever so contagious smile lit up. Along with the love of her sons, she was loved by her younger brothers and sisters as she became a mother figure to them all at an early age. Sylvia loved to listen to live music, dance as if no one were watching, and party like a rock star. To have known Sylvia was to "love life."
Sylvia was very loving, caring, giving, and forgiving.
Whenever or wherever you saw Sylvia, there was always her sister, Alice, by her side. They were like two peas in a pod. They have this special unconditional love for one another. May we all enjoy life as Sylvia did.
Sylvia is survived by her sons: Ronnie Wilson, Jr. and his wife Danine, of Modesto, and Thomas Wilson and his wife Selena, of Modesto; her father: Henry V. Nava, of Ventura; her brothers: George Nava and his wife Patricia, of Hayward, Richard Nava and his wife Frances, of Hayward, Robert Nava and his wife Debbie, of Moorpark; her sisters: Teresa Campos, of Ventura, and Alice Towers, of Ventura; her grandchildren: Jewelisa, Dewey, Nicholas, and Ronnie III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Wilson and her mother, Carmen Lydia Nava.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:30 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with a Funeral Service starting at 2:00 pm on Saturday in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. A reception will immediately follow at Camino Real Park, 4289 Dean Drive, Ventura, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 13, 2019