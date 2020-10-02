1/1
Tamara Conlon Mondragon
Tamara Conlon Mondragon

10/3/1949 - 9/19/2020

Tamara was born in Pasadena, CA.

Her life's journey included numerous accomplishments: having three talented sons, recording four albums, apprenticing in Hawaii with the world renown Hawaiian Lomilomi Master Healer, Auntie Margaret, Massage Therapist to the Oakland Raiders football team, writing the cover story for Massage Magazine in 2000 and becoming an Internationally famous Massage Instructor.

Auntie Tamara is enjoying a great family reunion with her parents Ted and Dorothy Tesman, Sister Terri Metson & sister-in-law Debbie Tesman.

She is survived by three sons. Jesse, Josh (& wife Lisa) & Matt Conlan, four grandchildren, older brother Ted Tesman, three nieces and three nephews.

Our Mom, Tamara will be missed by ALL of her "Ohana". A hui hou - Until we meet again "Mama Bear".




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
