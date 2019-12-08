|
|
Tanya Jenkins (Crawford)
Ventura - Tanya Jenkins (Crawford), age 53, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Nov 30, 2019. She was born Oct 4, 1966 in Reno, NV to Leigh Burton and Raymond Crawford Jr. She lived in Ventura, CA throughout her childhood and adult life, and graduated from Buena High School. She had recently retired as a Case Worker from the Ventura County Social Services agency after 16 years of employment. Tanya is survived by her parents, Leigh and Charles Burton; her four children and spouses Chantel and Hunter Duker, Jessica and Trevor Wright, Kimberly O'Neill, Jordan O'Neill; and her three grandchildren Hayden Duker, Ava Wright and Wesley Duker. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Crawford Jr. Services will be held at Encounter Church (6950 Ralston Street Ventura, CA, 93003) on December 14th from 10am - 1pm.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019