Tarlee Coleman Jr.
Oxnard - Tarlee Coleman Jr., April 2, 1962 - January 16, 2020, age 57, went home to be with the Lord January 16, 2020 with family and friends by his side. Tarlee was a lifetime resident of Oxnard California. Tarlee loved his Low Rider cars and was a dedicated Lakers and Raiders fan. Tarlee enjoyed hosting BBQ's and enjoying time with his family and friends.
Tarlee is survived by his sisters, Diane Coleman of Oxnard and Verretta Johnson (Samille) of Victorville, California; Fiancée, Tina Gutierrez; Nephews Vaughx-Elon Robertson of Victorville California, Dorjon Robertson of Seattle, Washington; Grandniece, Olivia Robertson; and a host of family and dear lifelong friends. Tarlee is preceded in death by his parents Tarlee Sr. and Maggie Coleman.
Tarlee, with his loving and giving heart made people feel like he was a brother to some and a father to others.
Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:00am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North "A" Street, Oxnard, California. Funeral services will be held following the viewing, beginning at 10:00am.
Burial service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 16701 S. Central Avenue, Compton, California as Tarlee requested to be buried next to his father, Tarlee Sr.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020