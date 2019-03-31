|
|
Tedford L. Greathouse D.C.
Oxnard, CA
March 15, 1924 - February 26, 2019
Dr. Ted, as he was known by his patients, was born in Pomona, CA. He lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts during the time his father studied law and graduated from Harvard Law School, but spent most of his life in Eagle Rock, CA. He attended Eagle Rock High School, lettering in Gymnastics for 3 years. He was known as an excellent gymnast, placing second in Free Exercise for 2 years in All City Finals. After a severe illness at that time he was helped by Chiropractic treatments and decided to make that his profession. He attended Occidental College in addition to Chiropractic College. He established his first office in Simi Valley, where he met and married his wife, June, in 1950. They worked together for over 40 years helping many people live healthier, pain free lives.
During his lifetime he served in various positions with the Tri- Counties Chiropractic Association, including president. He was on the board of the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce as well as serving as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner for Oxnard and also The County of Ventura.
He became interested in SCUBA diving in 1956, subsequently building a plexiglass case with a tiny compressed air tank attached to it, which protected his 16mm movie camera while he was taking movies underwater. He filmed beautiful movies of marine life around Anacapa Island and also in Baja California when he and others travelled 2 days by small boats to Bahia de Los Angeles. On a return trip to that remote settlement he was able to show the locals his movies that he had taken on the prior trip - the first movies they had ever seen. Someone from Hollywood had left a movie projector there years before!
In 1961 he saw a picture of Oxnard in the Post Office, as it had been many years before, and thought that it would be great if someone would capture Oxnard as it now was. He subsequently filmed, and wrote the script for a movie that covered all aspects of life in the City of Oxnard in 1961. The movie told the story of a grandfather showing his 5 year old grandson all around Oxnard - City Council meetings, farming, food processing plants, Air Force jets taking off and landing - especially for him. It was shown at various places at that time and was stored away until it was presented to the City of Oxnard. Under the expert guidance of Luis Guereca at the City, the movie was digitized and shown at the Oxnard Independent Film Festival in 2007, where it won the Audience Choice Award. This was, indeed, a fulfillment of Dr. Ted's vision of preserving Oxnard as it was in 1961.
Church was a big part of Ted's life, where he served more than once as Chairman of the Board of elders. He and June spent 17 years teaching weekly Bible studies at the Work Furlough jail facility - which turned out to be the most rewarding period of their lives as they could see what the Lord was doing in changing the course of many inmate's lives. His faith in the Lord was a major part of what kept him going through various times of ill health. He went peacefully from his home into the presence of the Lord on Feb. 26th with his loved ones by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June, 2 sons, John and Dave, John's wife Peggy, four grandsons and wives, 3 great grandsons and 3 great granddaughters.
Ted's Memorial Service will be on April 6, at 1:00 P.M. at The River Community Church, 889 E. Santa Clara, Ventura (corner of Kalorama and Santa Clara.)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Assoc. and Hospice; The City Center; Forest Home Christian Conference Center, Ojai Campus - or to the .
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019