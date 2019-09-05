|
|
Telka Marie Kaston
Oxnard - Telka Marie Kaston (nee' Telka Marie Clifford-Penney) age 62, of Oxnard, passed away in her husband's arms on August 22, 2019 due to complications following spinal surgery. She was born on July 15, 1957 in Glendale, California to Joy Marie and Jack Clemons.
Telka was a graduate of Buena High School Class of '75 where she played Concert Violin and enjoyed square dancing and Cotillion at the Poinsettia Pavilion. Having volunteered as a Candystriper, she pursued an education in health sciences. Telka attended Ventura College and completed her studies at Mt. St. Mary's College, receiving her BSRN in 1979. She later pursued a Master's Degree in Public Health at Cal State Northridge specializing in Patient Teaching and education.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at Ventura County Medical Center as well as serving as a summer camp nurse and Red Cross Fire Nurse during several of the fires near Ojai.
She also enjoyed assisting her mother with the philanthropic activities of Assistance League of Ventura County such as the annual Christmas Tree Affaire and many events supporting the Girl's Club/Teen Club and the B.U.F.F.Y. Bear Program.
Telka is survived and dearly missed by her husband of 26 years, Craig. She is also survived by brother Larry Penny and his wife Penny Penney, nieces Jennifer and Jannelle and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Telka was preceded in death by her beloved stepfathers Vincent Clifford and J. B. Penney and mother Joy Penney, as well as her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Appreciation and thanks are due the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Cedar Sinai Hospital and the St. Johns' Oxnard ICU and CCU units for their care and her family shall always remember them for their kindness.
Following viewing at 11:30 on September 7, 2019, services will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home in Ventura; conducted by Chaplain Paul Lenderman. Interment will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the B.U.F.F.Y. Bear program sponsored by Assistance League of Ventura County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019