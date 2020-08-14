Teodora Alvarez lopez
Oxnard, CA - The monarch of "The Lopez family" Teodora A. Lopez passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on August 8, 2020. Born April 1, 1933 to Pedro and Clara Lopez in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Dora graduated from Holtville High school in Holtville, California. She worked along side with her father in produce in the local produce sheds in Imperial Valley, California. In the 60's she moved to Oxnard with the family and continued to work in produce. She also worked with her sisters in the family bridal shop as a seamstress. She went on to work for Oxnard School District as a teacher's aide where she retired after so many years.
Dora was a devout Catholic and was very involved with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard with the missionaries, youth choir director and was a catechism teacher. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing crafts with her family members which in turn she donated to the schools for fundraising. She also enjoyed selling Avon.
Dora is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Clara Lopez, siblings Joe I. Lopez, Patricia Lopez, Jane Angulo, and Mary Perez. She leaves behind sisters Mary Jo Schaub, Angela Jimenez, Esperanza (Hope) Lopez, numerous nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews, and extended family members.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited capacity from 2:00pm to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street with a rosary to begin at 6:00pm. to view Teodora's live stream rosary please go to www.kadytv.net
and click on Teodora's name located at the right side of the screen.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 323 South E Street in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Teodora's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148