Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Salvation Army Church
650 South Petit Avenue
Ventura, CA
Resources
Teresa Duran


1952 - 2019
Teresa Duran Obituary
Teresa Duran

Ventura - Teresa Duran was born October 17 1952, to John and Mary Custodio, in Ventura. She passed away peacefully in Ventura surrounded by family and friends on August 21, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

While growing up, Teresa loved to play the tambourine, piano, and singing for the Lord at her church The Salvation Army. In her adult life, she enjoyed going to Woman's Home League, family gatherings, playing bingo, and visiting the casino. She was a social worker for 14 years at the Salvation Army and enjoyed volunteering there.

Teresa fought the good fight and has proceeded to join her beloved ones in Heaven: her husband Eddie Duran, and her mother and father.

She is survived by her six children: Veronica Jimenez, Denise, Elaine, Donald Leary, Eddie Jr., and Lydia Duran; 28 grandkids; and 13 great grandkids; sisters, Jenny, Mary, Adeline, Priscilla, Sandra; and brother, John Custodio.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with the prayer vigil beginning at 7:00pm, at the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00am, at the Salvation Army Church, 650 South Petit Avenue, in Ventura. Burial will follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
