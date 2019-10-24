|
|
Teresa Flores
Teresa Flores passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday October 19, 2019 from a long time battle with a terminal illness. She was born on December 16, 1944 in Pueblo Nuevo, Guanajuato, Mexico. In 1949, at the age of 5 years old, she relocated to Oxnard, CA and remained a long time resident. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and a loving friend to many who knew her. She was a self made business women as a professional translator. She dearly loved spending time with her family, enjoying singing, dancing, cooking, baking, and loved making her handmade crafts, which she was very talented at.
Her spirit will greatly be missed as she was the Matriarch of our family. Her life lessons, morals, guidance, and loving heart of gold will forever be instilled in our hearts. She is free of pain and suffering and is now reunited in heaven with her loving late Husband Angel Flores. She is also preceded in death by her parents Petra and Candelario Gallardo; Brothers Antonio and Cleserio Gallardo; Sister Maria "Paloma" Alvara; Daughters Angelica and Lorena Teresita Flores, and granddaughter Krystal Teresita Rodriguez.
Left to cherish her memory is her son Michael Flores (Spouse Julianna), grandsons Michael Flores Jr, Paul Flores, Angel Rodriguez, and Aubrey Flores, and great grandchildren Sophia Marie and Mia Rodriguez; her sisters, Soledad Torres, Candelaria Rangel, Socorro Ybarra and Laura Perez.
"Mama Tere Te Amo y Te Queremos Mucho Nuestra Reina"
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 with a Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, located at 500 North Juanita Avenue in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, located at 2370 North H Street in Oxnard.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Teresa's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019