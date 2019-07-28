Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rancho Ventura Clubhouse
1220 Johnson Drive
Ventura, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa "Terri" Hall


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa "Terri" Hall Obituary
Teresa "Terri" Hall

Ventura - 9/30/51 - 7/13/19

With her Stellar strength battling cancer, Terri succumbed Saturday evening, July 13th at her home. She was a successful business woman in Ventura County as the owner of TLC Property Services.

Terri truly was a kind and generous person. She was one that would literally give a stranger the shirt off her back…and if you were an acquaintance, friend or family member, and she found out there was a need, she was there for you. Although Terri did not have any children of her own, here nieces and nephews brought her so much joy and she had no trouble spoiling them. She was known as the "fun" Aunt.

Believe it or not, Terri was a pretty darn good poker player. She hosted many poker games at her home as well as became a real pro at tournaments. She enjoyed sharing her winnings and often was an instigator to many to get them to travel with her and seek out fun adventures. Terri was also a big Dodger fan and had a steady base of people that shared the enjoyment of watching the games together and occasionally trekking to Dodger Stadium.

Terri is survived by her brother, Jim Hall, sisters Debbie Bloner and Diane Sousa, as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Terri will be missed by many. We invite you to join in a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 10th, 10:00am until 12:00pm, @ Rancho Ventura Clubhouse; 1220 Johnson Drive, Ventura.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ted Mayr Funeral Home
Download Now