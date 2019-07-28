|
Teresa "Terri" Hall
Ventura - 9/30/51 - 7/13/19
With her Stellar strength battling cancer, Terri succumbed Saturday evening, July 13th at her home. She was a successful business woman in Ventura County as the owner of TLC Property Services.
Terri truly was a kind and generous person. She was one that would literally give a stranger the shirt off her back…and if you were an acquaintance, friend or family member, and she found out there was a need, she was there for you. Although Terri did not have any children of her own, here nieces and nephews brought her so much joy and she had no trouble spoiling them. She was known as the "fun" Aunt.
Believe it or not, Terri was a pretty darn good poker player. She hosted many poker games at her home as well as became a real pro at tournaments. She enjoyed sharing her winnings and often was an instigator to many to get them to travel with her and seek out fun adventures. Terri was also a big Dodger fan and had a steady base of people that shared the enjoyment of watching the games together and occasionally trekking to Dodger Stadium.
Terri is survived by her brother, Jim Hall, sisters Debbie Bloner and Diane Sousa, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Terri will be missed by many. We invite you to join in a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 10th, 10:00am until 12:00pm, @ Rancho Ventura Clubhouse; 1220 Johnson Drive, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019