Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Teresa Herrera
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Church
Teresa M. Herrera


1927 - 2019
Teresa M. Herrera Obituary
Teresa M. Herrera

Oxnard - Teresa M Herrera, age 91 of Oxnard California passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her daughters Veronica Gutierrez and Lupe J Sanchez, five grand children four great grand children, sister Yolanda Diaz and brother Tony Martinez. Visitation will be ?from 5 to 8 on Wednesday?, July 31,2019 at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard. A rosary will be recited at 7:00p.m., also Thursday, August 1, 2019 mass will be celebrated at Santa Clara Church at 10:00a.m. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019
