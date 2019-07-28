|
Teresa M. Herrera
Oxnard - Teresa M Herrera, age 91 of Oxnard California passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence. She is survived by her daughters Veronica Gutierrez and Lupe J Sanchez, five grand children four great grand children, sister Yolanda Diaz and brother Tony Martinez. Visitation will be ?from 5 to 8 on Wednesday?, July 31,2019 at Santa Clara Mortuary in Oxnard. A rosary will be recited at 7:00p.m., also Thursday, August 1, 2019 mass will be celebrated at Santa Clara Church at 10:00a.m. Burial will follow at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019