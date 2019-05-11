|
Teresa "Terri" Phillips
Ventura - Teresa "Terri" (Depew) Phillips, born in Lindsay, California on October 5, 1947, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 after a brave, but brief battle with brain cancer, known as glioblastoma.
Terri was the oldest of three siblings who grew up having endless fun on Eastwood Avenue during her childhood. After graduating from Lindsay High School in 1965, she attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where she received a degree in Home Economics. It was there that a night of dancing on picnic tables ended with meeting the love of her life, Edward Phillips. After college she and Ed moved to Long Beach, then Santa Paula, before taking up permanent residence in Ventura, California where she resided for 43 years until her death.
Her devotion to Ed could be seen at countless high school football and basketball games throughout Ventura County and beyond as she was always his number one fan and supporter the teams he coached over the decades. That same passion of always being supportive was so apparent in her children's lives, as she was actively involved in the multiple sports they played throughout their lifetime. Terri's love of children naturally extended beyond her own two kids as she became the preschool director at Community Presbyterian Church for a number of years. This inspired her to obtain a Master's in Education from California Lutheran University to fulfill her role as a Special Education Teacher at several middle and high schools throughout Ventura County.
Terri loved the open road and was often found enjoying a spontaneous road trip while listening to the tunes of Pat Boone, Tina Turner or Frank Sinatra and Carol King. One of her favorite sayings was, "I'm somewhere between here and there," and this was definitely the case throughout her entire life. She spent much of her free time enjoying days at the beach, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, or she could be found working until sunset (and beyond ) in her yard.
Terri is preceded in death by her loving husband Ed Phillips. She is survived by her son, Brett (wife Debbie) and daughter, Taryn Tyrell (husband Robert); granddaughter Tiernan Phillips, grandsons Tristan Phillips, Aiden Tyrell and Declan Tyrell. Terri is also survived by her brothers, Michael and Dennis Depew as well as many nieces, nephews and family members.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for her big smile, friendliness to all and kind spirit. We are forever grateful for the many wonderful memories we have all shared with her throughout the years.
A "Celebration of Terri's Life" will take place at her home in Ventura on June 1, 2019 starting at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rio Mesa Scholarship Foundation-Ed Phillips Memorial Scholarship.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 11 to May 12, 2019