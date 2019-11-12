|
|
Teresita S. Crouse
Oxnard - Teresita S. Crouse ("Tess"), 89, peacefully died in her sleep on November 04, 2019, with her family by her side in Camarillo, CA. She was born February 28,1930 in Philippines to Francisco and Herminda Sevilla.
Teresita met the love of her life, Harold L. Crouse, at the age of 15. After many years of courting, they married in February 6,1957 in Sangley Point, Cavite, Philippines. She eventually joined her husband in Japan as a Navy wife. Through their many travels together, the United States became their home from Florida, Alaska, Washington State, and California to name a few, making Oxnard, CA their permanent stop and eventually retirement state.
Teresita devoted much of her time and energy as homemaker raising 3 children. She opened her home to many family members. She also had a natural ability to be an entrepreneur selling Filipino food or products. She will also be remembered for her professional sewing skills as a self-taught seamstress. She was an excellent cook, sharing meals with friends and family. Foremost, her passion for her Catholic faith meant everything. Spending many years active in her Catholic activities as a member of many churches, prayer groups and organizations. Visiting as many cathedrals and missions as she could.
Teresita went on to have a career at Falcon and 3M companies.
She also nourished her community with the love of her many friends with her love, faith, and generosity. She will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and wit. She loved making people laugh and was truly part of her energy. More importantly, her most fierce role was being grandmother. She loved her grandchildren as a mama bear. She dedicated as much time as she can babysitting in their younger years, and spoiling each one through every milestone.
Teresita is survived by her husband, Harold Crouse; three children (and spouses), Zindy Saqui, David Crouse (Leila), Carolyn Cardeno (Ray); 8 grandchildren, JJ (wife Leah), Harrison, Raylyn (Fiance Shane), Monik (partner Michael), Sean, Noah, Bella, Ava; 7 great grandchildren, Dennis, Nicholas, Jeremy, Kamalei, Kiani, Oaklyn, Ellie.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 brothers.
A memorial and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H Street, Oxnard, CA 93036; Visitation at 10AM, Rosary at 12PM, Mass at 1PM, Burial at 2PM.
In memory of our mother and families experiencing this condition, everyone can help in the fight to end Alzheimer's by donating, participating in an event, or advocating. Go to at or act.alz.org
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019