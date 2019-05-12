Services
Terrence Edward Donnelly


- - Terry was a loving, giving and carefree man who loved to spend time with his grandchildren, family, and friends. His larger than life smile and laugh would light up every room he walked into; whether he was at home, work, or the party. His presence was always known and loved.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Donald I and Viola E Donnelly and his 3 siblings Lee Ann, George and Don. He is survived by his son Kolby Donnelly and his 3 grandchildren Konnor, Ireland and Tierni Donnelly.

He was a huge fan of the LA Rams, loved playing and watching sports, and going fishing. A couple of his favorite past times were playing softball and horseshoes and he played both into his later years. He loved friendly competition with his teammates and friends and he was usually the one who walked away the winner. Especially when it came to playing horseshoes, golf and softball. All these years later, he never lost his touch and recently took 1st place in a cornhole tournament in Oregon. Another love of his was to be out Barbequing or cooking up one of his family specialties in the kitchen.

In his younger years, he was drafted and served in the Armed Forces; something he was always very proud of. Terry retired a few years ago and lived in Carson City, NV for the duration of his life. He will always be remembered as an incredible father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

He will be missed by all, but never forgotten!

Memorial service information will be forthcoming.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019
