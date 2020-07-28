Terrence Janisch



Oxnard - Terrence T. Janisch passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 in Oxnard, California.



Terry, as he was known, was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on April 3, 1944 to Tom and Alice Janisch. He served in the Vietnam War and worked in radio for many years.



Hardworking, kind, easygoing and with a great sense of humor, Terry became a friend to many over the years. In 1992 he became the General Manager of Radio Lazer now Lazer Broadcasting. Terry had a passion for radio and Spanish language was no exception. Throughout his career at Lazer, he gave the first station its name, created many iconic radio promotions and one of his most valued partnerships was with Children's Miracle Network and giving back to the children.



Terry was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Toni Schmidt. He is survived by his brother in law Robert Schmidt, nephew Thomas Schmidt, niece Julie Schmidt and several great nieces and nephews from Willmar, Minnesota.



He will be forever missed by his family, friends and second family, Lazer Broadcasting and the Plascencias.









