Terry Douglas Anderson
Terry Douglas Anderson, 62, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home of 33 years, surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of more than 43 years, Teresa Anderson; his children and their spouses, Joe and Linda Anderson and Julie and Travis Gilbreath; grandchildren Falicia Anderson, Joseph Anderson Jr, Mya Anderson, Maddisyn Gilbreath; Sister and spouse Jill and Gary Wilson, brother Steven Anderson; mother-in-law Delores Doherty, brother-in-law Ed Doherty, sister-in-law Karen Doherty, many nieces, nephews and a lifetime of friendships. He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Mary Anderson and sister Evette Hergenrader.
Born Feb 5, 1957 in the State of Washington and raised in California, he was a long-time resident of Ventura County.
Terry graduated from Channel Islands High School, where he met his wife Teresa Anderson. In his early years, he spent time working with his father Douglas in agriculture before starting his career as a mechanic for Sears Automotive. After spending a few years working for Sears, Terry went to work for Naval Surface Warfare AEGIS and was an Electrical Engineering Technician.
As a civilian employee for the US Government, he went back to school, earning an Associate's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He not only took pride in his work, but relished the lifelong friendships built during his time working for the government. His work allowed him to travel the world, providing expertise and services essential to maintaining critical systems on Naval ships. His passion enabled him to complete 37 years of service before happily retiring in 2016.
Retirement was filled with family time, friends, reflection and plenty of time for his DIY projects.
Terry had several passions including family, cars, computers, baseball and bowling. As a car enthusiast, he had a special love for Mustangs, especially the GT350 Shelby Mustang. His 2003 Mustang GT transported his smile around town for the last 15+ years of his life.
Terry was an avid bowler, participating in numerous leagues and national tournaments. He spent hours upon hours at the bowling alley practicing, leading to multiple perfect games. More importantly, his time bowling created lasting memories with family and friends. It was rare to find Terry at a bowling alley without family; Teresa Anderson, Julie Gilbreath, Travis Gilbreath, or Laura Ward.
We are all better for the time spent with Terry Douglas Anderson. Funeral Services will be held on February 5th, 2020 at 11:00 am, which will also be his 63rd birthday. Services will be held at the Island Chapel, Conejo Mountain Memorial, 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020