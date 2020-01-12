|
|
Terry Edwin Davis
My beloved husband, Terry Edwin Davis, age 84, born on May 23, 1935, died on December 28, 2019. Terry fought a good fight after suffering a broken hip with major complications and the effects of battling Parkinson's disease. He left this earthly life and entered into eternal life with his Savior, Jesus Christ on our 56th wedding anniversary. He was the light of my life. My life began when I met and fell in love with him in 1962 when we were teachers at Lompoc Junior High School, Lompoc, CA. It was love at first sight. Terry wrote in his autobiography, "I first noticed a very disheveled paint-spattered art teacher (Peggy Anne King) come into the teachers lounge…I was hopelessly in love and we hadn't even met formally." We were married the following year, 1963 in Burbank, CA.
Terry discovered the field of Geology while attending UC Santa Barbara after his high school graduation from Santa Ynez High School, Santa Ynez Valley, CA. His parents, Edwin and Mildred Davis formerly of Santa Barbara and residents of Paradise Camp encouraged him in his education. He received his BA in 1959, and his Master's degree in Mining Geology from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1963. Terry was an excellent teacher at all levels of education, teaching at Lompoc Senior High School for two years that satisfied the requirement for his teaching credential. He was accepted by the UCSB Geology Department as a Teaching Assistant/Associate while working on his PhD in Isotope Geochemistry, graduating in 1969.
During the early years of our marriage, Terry worked two summers in the Klamath Mountains for Canadian Johns Manville where our young family enjoyed staying in a ski lodge in the city of Mt Shasta. For four summers he was a NSF Institute recipient at three Universities and a visiting professor at a fourth University on the east coast. Finding a full time University teaching position was daunting, but with God's grace he was accepted by California State University Los Angeles Geology Department, a position he loved because he loved the emphasis on teaching and advising Master's degree students. During his 38 years at Cal State LA, he taught many courses, including two he initiated, Oceanography and Environmental Geology, but his love was teaching Mining Geology and Geochemistry classes. A laboratory with a mass spectrometer was built during the time he was a full professor. He taught summer field in the Sierra Nevada Mountains for two summers, was Department Chair for 6 years, and oversaw the Geological Society of America western section meetings hosted by Cal State LA on two separate occasions.
Terry taught an Oceanography night class at Moorpark College for 25 years during this time. His biyearly fieldtrips to Montana de Oro near Morro Bay were very popular with the students.
Terry loved to bowl and coached Junior Bowlers at the Conejo Bowl where our older son Mark, excelled. He also loved to build computers that influenced our younger son Michael, to pursue an education in telecommunications. Michael is now a visual effects editor, compositor with a postproduction company.
We hosted 72 foreign exchange students while I, Peggy, was a program coordinator for EF Homestay Programs and Foundation. Terry loved sharing his knowledge, his stories of his life, and taking the students to see the sights of Southern California. He was like a dad to several students who still call him their American dad. Our six trips to Japan staying with the student's families were the highlight of our many travels around the world.
Terry is survived by his wife, Peggy, his children, Mark Davis (Lisa Stauning) and Michael Davis, (Joe Velez Davis), granddaughters Courtney and Sydney Davis who lovingly called Terry, "Baba", siblings, Gary Davis (Leslie), Gerry Lynn Edwards (Jack), Ronald Davis (Darlene), cousin Les Wood (Susie), nephew, Scott Edwards (Bryn), niece, Mardi Lea Davis, grand nephews and nieces, and great-grand nieces. Predeceased by Todd Edwards.
Terry loved our family and loved his work. He was loyal, kind, patient, humorous, and generous with his family, friends and coworkers. He loved to laugh and have fun. He rarely complained and always found the good in people he met. He was a motivator and an encourager. He will be missed and was an inspiration to us all. His memorial service is on January 25th at 10:30am at Living Oaks Community Church, 1033 Business Center Circle, Newbury Park with Pastor Doug Posey officiating.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020