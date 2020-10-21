Terry Lynn Walker-Houser



The family will be hosting a gravesite memorial service for Terry Lynn Walker-Houser (7/30/57-2/20/20) on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am. The service will be held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura, CA 93003. Social distancing protocols will be followed, and masks are required. Inquiries can be made to (805) 643-8623. Please join us as we gather in love to honor and celebrate Terry's life, and to share the beautiful memories she left in our hearts.









