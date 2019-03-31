|
Thelma Maxine Gillmer
Simi Valley, CA
Thelma Maxine Gillmer, 83, a resident of Simi Valley since 1963, passed away on March 13, 2019, with her family by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Gillmer, her children: Kimberly Weissman (Steven), Carla Sapon (Gianfranco), and Debra Minahen (Timothy), and her grandchildren, Ashley Hicke and Nicholas P. Sapon. Thelma was predeceased by her son, Mark Gillmer.
Thelma was an incomparable wife and mother ? sweetly soft-spoken with a heart of gold as she regularly lent herself to helping others in need. Whether it was family, friends, neighbors or often times, strangers, she was committed to making a positive contribution in their lives.
A devoted Christian, Thelma was a longtime member of Grace (Brethren) Church in Simi Valley. A private burial will be held on April 3, 2019 at Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary in Whittier, CA (rosehills.com). The family has requested donations be made in support of JDF Alzheimer's Foundation at (310) 445-4650 in lieu of sending flowers. Family and friends will be notified of the Celebration of Life & Memorial Service that is currently being arranged.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019