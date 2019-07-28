|
Theodore Ebell, Jr.
Ventura - Ted, 90, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 6th, 2019 after a short illness. His ashes were scattered at sea off the coast of Ventura. Ted was born and raised in Fresno, CA and was a decorated Navy Veteran having joined at the age of 19. He served in the Korean War on the destroyer USS Duncan from 1949 to 1952, including an eight-month tour patrolling the Korean coast and surrounding areas.
Ted fell in love with Ventura during a road trip in 1961 when he stopped for gas on California Street. He looked up and saw the old courthouse surrounded by lush vegetation and turned around to see the beautiful blue Pacific Ocean. He knew this was where he wanted to live and raise his family. He quickly moved to Ventura and his parents and two of his brothers soon followed him.
Ted loved taking his young family fishing on the Ventura pier and camping in Sespe, Matilija, and Casitas. Clamming at Pismo Beach every summer was a family favorite. He loved the surrounding lakes as much as the ocean, spending many days on friends' boats offshore, bringing home seabass or halibut for dinner. Ted often drove up to the streams above Ojai for trout, or trailered his own boat up to Isabella Lake to stay the week and hone his trout catching and trout smoking skills. It was always a treat for visitors the days after one of these trips. Dinner always included fish. He was as skilled at baking the halibut or smoking the trout as he was at catching them.
He was a cement contractor and member of the Cement Masons of Southern California and Northern California. He built a reputation for meticulous work throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. His finishing work can be found at Santa Barbara City College as well as countless commercial buildings and backyard pools. He was especially proud of his work on Union Tower in Oxnard. Co-workers remember he was steadfastly honest, hard working, and always treated everyone with kindness, no matter their level on the work crew.
He was a foodie from way, way back, finding a passion and creativity for food preparation that rivaled many gourmet chefs. To compliment this, he meticulously tended to an abundant, year-round organic garden since the early 1970s. The bounty adorned his dinner table, and he was famous for his beautiful tomatoes, avocados, butternut squash and more.
In his later years he was fortunate to be able to travel with his wife Bobbi Jo to see the great pyramids, Israel, Alaska, and Mexico. His second home, and one he loved dearly, was his church, Encounter, where he would be found every Sunday. The positive messages reflected his own kindness and open heart. He attended the Silver Lining Bible Study group faithfully for 12 years, treasuring the fellowship and the friendships he made there.
Ted was a true blessing in our lives in many, many ways. He is forever loved. His dazzling smile, visible from far down the street, was a gift to everyone he met.
Our family wants to give a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nursing staff on the 6th floor of Community Memorial Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care Ted received during the two weeks he was hospitalized. Ted was preceded in death by his son Jon Ebell. He is survived by wife Bobbi Jo Ebell, younger brothers Don Ebell, Robert Ebell, and Gene Ebell, two daughters Cathy (Ebell) Bell, (son-in-law Wayne Bell) daughter Christie (Ebell) Hoese, and granddaughters Brooke Hoese, Jordan Hoese, M.D.
He was our angel in daily life, and now continues as our angel for eternity.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019