Theodore "Ted" Lansing



MAY 27, 1930- JULY 7, 2020



Theodore "Ted" Lansing died peacefully at his home with his loving wife Hanna at his side in the early hours of July 7, 2020.



Ted had a modest childhood raised by his widowed mother in Pacoima, CA. He enlisted in the Navy Reserve right out of high school and participated in engineering training while attending UCLA. He graduated from UCLA (BS Civil Engineering) and then went on to serve in the Navy on the USS New Jersey in the Korean War. His job as a Communications Technician was to be sure all communications between the soldiers on land, the Captain and the Battery weapons operators were open and clear.



Ted spent 38 years in the Aerospace field with Litton, Hughes, TRW, and Lockheed. He also obtained his real estate license and a California B-C10 Contractors license.



Ted was bright, articulate, and warm with a great sense of humor. He was well-liked by everyone he met and characterized as "one of the good ones." He volunteered tirelessly for organizations including the Sierra Club (as an instructor on the mountaineering committee), American Red Cross, and EMT Training.



He was generous with his time and talents throughout his entire life. He served as treasurer on the Board of Directors of Legacy Village in Las Vegas and Leisure Village in Camarillo. He took a particular interest in HOA legislation, governance and law and met with local legislators often to give them a (persuasive) and refreshing "in the trenches" homeowner perspective. At Leisure Village he also worked in the woodshop repairing items that residents could not fix or afford to; he was on the ARC Committee, Ham Radio Operators (ACS), CERT, and as a Red Cross Volunteer worked many events all across the County. He also participated in the Players Guild performing in plays for many years to the delight of his friends and family. Ted was also an avid poker player, just for fun and the company of friends. He loved deep sea fishing. He also loved his Basenji dogs Star and Kizzy who won many ribbons in dog shows in the Western United States.



Ted leaves a legacy of helping people and always trying to make things better for others. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hanna, daughters Jill and Susan, stepdaughters Anna (Helen), Andrea (JD), grandchildren Nicolas (Andrea), Amanda (Chad), and Dallas, great-grandchildren Cody, Sammy, and Maverick; and his best friend Guy Montalbano



There will be no services as his wish was to have his ashes spread in Kings Canyon National Park. Just before his 90th birthday his family and a few close friends gathered for a celebration of his life in the driveway of his home with chalk drawings in the street, balloons and cupcakes. He was moved to tears and though his vision was severely impaired, he felt the love, heard the laughter, and shared great stories with his admiring gatherers. It was one of his best days ever.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store