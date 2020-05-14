|
Thomas (Tom) A. Zinger
Tom passed peacefully on April 28, 2090. Tom was born on January 28, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan. He spent his early years in up state Michigan and attended Catholic Grade Schools and Bishop Borgess High School his freshman year. In 1970 Tom and his parents Joseph and Mary Zinger moved to Thousand Oaks, CA. where Tom attended Thousand Oaks High School. Tom was the number one distance runner at Thousand Oaks high all three years he ran at TO high.
After graduating from Thousand Oaks High School, Tom attended Moorpark College where he excelled in Track and Cross Country. After college Tom worked several jobs, but after the death of his father in 1986, he became the primary caretaker for his mother, until her death in 2002.
Tom had an extensive vinyl record collection, featuring Northern Soul and girl groups of the 60's. He also collected CDs, DVDs and books. Collecting was his hobby and his passion.
Tom is survived by his many friends, neighbors and former teammates and his beloved cat Zulu.
Tom asked to be cremated and buried in the family plot in Ruth, Michigan. Due to the current epidemic no services are planned.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 14 to May 17, 2020