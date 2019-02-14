|
|
Thomas Alan Baker
Ventura, CA
Thomas Alan Baker was born on September 10, 1963 and passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 55.
Tom was born in Ventura, California to Myron and Adella Baker. He is survived by his mother, Adella and father, Myron, brothers David and Kenneth (sister in law Maria) his son Dustin (daughter in law Ryann) one granddaughter, Skyla, daughter Micaela and son Zachary, nephews Brandon and Austin Baker.
Tom grew up in Ventura, California and in 1981 he graduated from Ventura High School. After High School Tom worked in the family cabinet business. Tom went on to work for Channel Island National Parks Service. Tom recently retired from Aera Energy after 19 years of service.
Tom was generous, loving, a quick wit, a very talented man and always there to help someone in need. Tom was a genuine, caring, inventive, creative and a fragile soul.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph R Reardon Funeral Home at 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A viewing we be held on February 14, 2019 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be on February 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura. The family plans to host a celebration of life at a later date not yet determined.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019