Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Alan Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Alan Baker Obituary
Thomas Alan Baker

Ventura, CA

Thomas Alan Baker was born on September 10, 1963 and passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 55.

Tom was born in Ventura, California to Myron and Adella Baker. He is survived by his mother, Adella and father, Myron, brothers David and Kenneth (sister in law Maria) his son Dustin (daughter in law Ryann) one granddaughter, Skyla, daughter Micaela and son Zachary, nephews Brandon and Austin Baker.

Tom grew up in Ventura, California and in 1981 he graduated from Ventura High School. After High School Tom worked in the family cabinet business. Tom went on to work for Channel Island National Parks Service. Tom recently retired from Aera Energy after 19 years of service.

Tom was generous, loving, a quick wit, a very talented man and always there to help someone in need. Tom was a genuine, caring, inventive, creative and a fragile soul.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph R Reardon Funeral Home at 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A viewing we be held on February 14, 2019 between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be on February 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura. The family plans to host a celebration of life at a later date not yet determined.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.