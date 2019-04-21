|
Thomas (Tom) Alfred Nussmeier
Simi Valley, CA
Thomas (Tom) Alfred Nussmeier, 83, of Simi Valley, California, passed away on April 8, 2019, from complications of pneumonia.
Tom was born on February 29, 1936 in Evansville, Indiana to Alfred and Evelyn (n?e Schroeder) Nussmeier. He married Marie Margaret Schenk on June 1, 1957.
After receiving a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, he continued his studies at USC; earning a Masters degree in electrical engineering. Then, Tom served as a fighter pilot in the United States Air Force for 5 years, and flew the F-100 Super Sabre. Directly after his military service, Tom began a 30+ year career as an engineer and Chief Scientist at Hughes Aircraft.
Tom lived life to the fullest. When his boys were young, he and Marie bought a ski boat and he enjoyed many years of fun with his family on the Colorado River. He was an avid bicyclist, world traveler with Marie, and home brewer.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Evelyn; and his stepfather Burley "Barney" Barnes. Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Marie; his sons Mark (DeeDee) Nussmeier of Goleta, California; Bob (Dianne) Nussmeier of Tucson, Arizona; his brothers Steve (Janice) Barnes of Lecanto, Florida; and Bruce (Cheryl) Barnes of Ellisville, Mississippi. Survivors also include his grandchildren Lisa and John, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 21, 2019