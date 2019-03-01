Services
Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park, Mortuary & Crematory
5600 Lindero Canyon Road
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 889-0902
Thomas Venable
Thomas Clyde Venable


1946 - 2019
Thomas Clyde Venable Obituary
Thomas Clyde Venable

Thousand Oaks, CA

Jul. 5, 1946 ? Feb. 23, 2019

Thomas Clyde was born in 1946 in Silver City, New Mexico. His parents were Clyde and Reta. Tom was a committed Christian. He received his degree in Electrical Engineering from New Mexico State University. He was an Electrical Engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 22 years. He liked working with the large equipment. He then decided to change careers and became an Environmental Engineer for Rockwell and then Boeing for 22 years as a Hazardous Materials Engineer. Most of those years were spent up on the hill at Santa Susana ? Rocketdyne. During his time at Boeing he got to work with people from NASA and was invited by NASA to watch NASA's last night launch.

Tom was a devout Christian man, a man of God, a man that wanted to live his life so others could come to Christ. A few of the things he did during his life was he and my mom taught Sunday school to 3rd graders, he was a Deacon and then an Elder of the church, he was actively involved in several bible studies over the years (some with my mom and some men's groups), and he went to Ukraine on a mission trip to deliver wheel chairs to people in need. Tom over the last 5 years was involved in a bible study and Vespers service at UVTO and he was involved in a bible study and the greeter team at Crossroads Community Church. He lead many lives to Christ, some directly and others indirectly.

Tom enjoyed participating in many other things during his life. From 1991-2013 he was an active member of Conejo Rotary Club. In 2007 Tom finally fulfilled his dream of owning a Corvette and joined the Redline Corvette Club.

Tom married Diane Dailey June 28, 1974 at the First Baptist Church, in downtown Seattle. They had met at a young singles' group at that church ? a group that stays in touch with each other to this day. They have been married 44 ? years. While married Tom and Diane traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Isreal, Egypt, Turkey and many more countries. During 22 years at Westinghouse they moved 9 times. Most of the time there was very little notice (like a week), before Tom would have to start work in the new state and Diane would pack up the house. In May of 1977, daughter Erin was born, and they dedicated their lives to raising a "Renaissance Baby" ? one who would have every advantage of art, music, and dancing, as well as other sports.

Tom and Diane moved to University Village in 2013 where they participated in Bible Studies and Vespers. Tom was on the Board of UVTO and the Saftey Committee, played in the Bridge Club and participated in many on and off campus activities and excursions.

Tom is survived by his daughter Erin, her husband Mike, and his granddaughter Emily Howard. Tom's life will be celebrated at a service at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Mortuary and Cemetery and then later at a University Village Celebration of life service, details to be announced.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
