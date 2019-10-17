|
Thomas Coleman Flowers, Jr
Camarillo - Thomas Coleman Flowers, Jr, was born to Thomas Coleman Flowers, Sr. and Loe Frances Enos Flowers at his grandmother Serena Oliphant's Holdenville, Oklahoma home on July 22, 1931. He attended Holdenville schools and was a 1949 graduate of Holdenville High School.
He served in our country's military for more than thirty years. At age fifteen, he joined the 45th Infantry Division of the Oklahoma Army National Guard, serving in the Korean War as a forward observer and in artillery units. Through the GI Bill, he attended and graduated from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, earning a Bachelor of Science in History & Business Administration. During college, he married Carol Ann Earley of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Upon graduation, he commissioned to the United States Navy as an Ensign. He served two tours in Vietnam and worked in Naval Intelligence in the Far East. In 1977, Lieutenant Commander Flowers was honorably discharged from Pacific Missile Test Center, Point Mugu.
Service Medals awarded were: Navy Achievement Medal, two Navy Unit Commendations, Army Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Medal 3rd award, National Defense Service Medal 2nd award, Army of Occupation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal 4th Award, United Nations Service Medal, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with palm and frame, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device.
He was a Life member of the Ojai Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11461. His life's story and military service are featured in the book, Veterans Stories Book III- The Life and Times. This book was recognized by the Military Times as one of 2016's best military histories.
Following his military retirement, he worked for a defense contractor and for Ventura County. At the age of sixty-five, he passed the written and physical exams and qualified to enter the Los Angeles Police Academy. He graduated and served for thirteen years as a Los Angeles Police Department Reserve Officer. In his first year of service, he was recognized as Reserve Officer of the Year.
Tom and Carol were among the founders of St. George's traditional Anglican Church in Ventura, California in 1995. From the beginning, Tom exercised a cooperative leadership role establishing the church's governing documents, calling Bishop Hammond to the ministry, serving as a Vestryman and Senior Warden. He served as a Lay Reader and participated in the Morning Prayer services.
As Senior Warden, he supported the direction of the church in maintaining the historic Anglican and Christian faith. He worked closely with Bishop Pressey, who depended on his wise and thoughtful secular leadership on many church issues.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years eight months and one day, Carol Ann Earley Flowers; two sons, Thomas Coleman Flowers III USAF and Robert M. Flowers USMC (Ellen Hinany, Carlsbad); two daughters, Serena Rebecca Nell Flowers (Peter Williams, Esq., Pasadena) and Tamara Gayle Flowers (Steven Cobb, San Marino); two brothers, Robert Boyd Flowers MD (Jodi Westbrook, Mt. Pleasant, SC) and John David Flowers (Brookhaven, MS); grandchildren, Thomas Coleman Flowers IV (Camarillo), Derek Williams (Nashville, TN), Robert Williams (San Jose, CA), William Cobb (Oklahoma City, OK), Larsen Cobb SCNG and Charleston Police Department (Charleston, SC), Shelby Flowers and Reagan Flowers (Carlsbad); and great-granddaughters Abby Flowers & Sadie Flowers; his sister-in-law, whom he called sister, Merrion Gearhart (Camarillo). He was Uncle to Katy Flowers Mitchell (Colin Mitchell, MD, London, UK), Coleman Flowers and Elena Flowers (Charleston, SC), Parker Flowers and Maggie Flowers (Brookhaven, MS); and the Gole-Gearhart Gang: Steve, Stacy, Dana, Denise and their extended families. Also mourning are his wife's aunt and his childhood friend, Alice Olivo (Holdenville, OK), and her extended family: Claudia, Gail, Scott and families; cousin Lena Beth Andrews (Tulsa, OK); his cousin Billye Frances Enos Davis and family of Lake Jackson, TX.
Thomas Coleman Flowers, Jr. passed away on October 13, 2019 in the company of his beloved Carol Ann. He loved his country and his family. We will miss his stories, his one-liners, his humor, his nicknames for people he liked, his integrity, his immense vocabulary, and his roast beef, mashed potatoes, and gravy. He was known to say, "I've been shot at by experts, and I'm still here." We're heartbroken that he's not still here.
He will be laid to rest next to his granddaughter, Caroline Serena Jane Cobb, with full military honors at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.
