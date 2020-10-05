Thomas E. Malley, Jr., Esq.



(May 18, 1944-September 5, 2020)



Tom Malley, the prominent Camarillo lawyer, passed away 9/5/20. Tom arrived in Ventura County in the early 70s having attended and graduated from the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco. Tom completed his undergraduate work at Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD; he grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1962.



Tom started his law career in Ventura County working as a lawyer for the Ventura County Legal Aid Society, where he handled mostly impact cases. For instance, he handled the case which compelled the desegregation of the schools in Ventura County. He knew that "separate but equal" was not equal. In another case, back in the day, schools would suspend, without salary, pregnant teachers when they would begin to show, and not let them return to the classroom until after they gave birth. Even after Tom left Legal Aid to practice in Camarillo, he took on causes for the public good, such as working to provide adequate housing and working conditions for farm workers. He was active in helping to support the building of a National Public Radio station for the tri-counties. He was one of the first Board members of KCLU and served for almost 27 years until his recent death. Tom belonged to and supported many non-profit organizations which all worked to benefit the residents of Ventura County, including Planned Parenthood and Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation.



One of his favorite causes was assisting in having the beautiful Taft Gardens in Ojai open to the public. He worked tirelessly with the Environmental Coalition and the Ojai Land Conservancy and was instrumental in preventing the channelization of Santa Paula Creek. His support of local Boys and Girls Clubs was invaluable. His work in helping to bring CSUCI to Ventura County was a boon to the students and residents of the County.



Tom was predeceased by his parents, Tom Sr. and Helen Gunia Malley of Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his daughter Christina Malley Depew, her husband Alan, his wife Barbara Harvey Malley, step-daughters Samantha Harvey Savoia of Santa Monica, CA, her two children, Giacomo and Lila; Rachel Harvey Ulrich, her husband Ramsey of Ventura, CA, their three children, Brycen, Davis and Josie. Tom was the oldest of six children including his sisters Maureen Squires, husband David of Savannah, GA, Justine Malley Crist, husband Bill of Ottawa, Canada; brothers Greg, wife Joan and Bruce, also from Savannah, GA and his brother Fred, wife Angela, from Wichita, KS along with many nieces and nephews.



Those who wish to remember Tom in a special way can contribute to The Conservation Endowment Fund (CEF),taftgardens.org, KCLU or Boys and Girls Club of Ventura County.









