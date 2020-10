Thomas Francisco GarciaOxnard - Thomas "Tommy" Garcia passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020, at home. He was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Oxnard, graduating from Hueneme High School in 1977 as well as obtaining multiple degrees from Ventura and Oxnard Colleges. Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 29th at Reardon's Mortuary, 511 N. A St. In Oxnard. For the complete obituary, please refer to Reardon's website at www.reardonfh.com/obituary/ [ ], for more details.