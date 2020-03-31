|
Thomas Kramer "Tom" Lindsay
Santa Paula/Ventura - Thomas Kramer (Tom) Lindsay, 78, of Santa Paula, CA was called home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2020 in Ventura, CA after a 33 year journey with Parkinson's disease. Tom was born in Ventura, CA to Gordon and Virginia Lindsay on September 18, 1941. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1959 and went on to attend Arizona State University. After college, Tom worked for the Parks & Recreation Department, planting palm trees along the Ventura beach areas, many of which still stand today. Tom enjoyed spending time with his friends from his school years and he loved to attend dances and also sing in the Church choir, where his mom played the piano. At age 23, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country in the Vietnam War where he was exposed to Agent Orange. His job was to log footfalls in a tower just outside the airstrip where he was stationed in the Macon Delta of Vietnam. Tom was the recipient of a Vietnam Service Medal, and he also received a medal as a Sharpshooter in Pistol and Rifle. When his service was complete in 1967, he returned to Ventura to join his Father Gordon and Brother-in-Law Ed as an insurance agent at Lindsay Insurance Agency. In his late twenties Tom married his wife Sharon in April of 1971, shortly after purchasing his ranch in Santa Paula, where they shared their love of the ranch life, riding horses and working on their property . Tom and Sharon also enjoyed many camping adventures before and after their Daughter Jennifer was born in 1980.
After Gordon's passing, Tom and Ed continued to run the office until they retired in the year 2000 and sold the business. Retirement allowed Tom to spend the majority of his time on his prized John Deere tractor, working on various ranch projects and maintaining the hay field.
Tom is survived by his wife Sharon of Santa Paula, Daughter Jennifer Lindsay, Granddaughter Alexis Swim, Sister Jeri Lee and brother-in-law Ed Lee of Ojai, and Nephews Craig and Brett Lee of Ojai. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Virginia Lindsay of Ventura, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to at or by mail at Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Assisted Nursing and Hospice Care, and the Palms of Bonaventure for their loving care for Tom over the last several years.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date due to the current gathering limitations.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020