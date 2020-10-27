Thomas L. Burke
Ventura, Ca. - In Tom's 93 years, he lived more than most of us could do with five lifetimes. A beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, he passed away surrounded by his loved ones on October 15, 2020. Tom was born on October 29, 1927, in Manhattan, NY, moving from New York to Ireland. From 1943 to 1945, he worked in Coventry, U.K. at the Standard Motor Company as a Stamping Machine Operator. In 1945, he joined the U.S. Army, serving in WWII and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class in 1954. In 1954, he relocated to Ventura, California, where he served as an Army Reserves Officer, Light Weapons Infantry Instructor and ROTC Instructor at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo until 1957. During his service, he received a Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. In 1955, he joined the Ventura Police Department as an officer. After 45 years of service with the Ventura Police Department, he retired on April 1, 2000, as a Senior Detective. On the date of his retirement, Tom was made an Honorary Deputy District Attorney by Michael Bradbury, D.A. and Gregory Totten, A.D.A. Tom was a longtime member of the International Footprinters Association, Ventura County Chapter #31 from 1960 to 2012. Tom served on the Ventura County Peace Officers Association of Ventura County from 1992 to 2020, also serving on the Medal of Valor Committee for 28 years.
In 1972, he met the love of his life, Carolyn and they remained married for 45 years until Carolyn's passing in 2017. Besides being a Ventura Police Department officer, Tom enjoyed cooking and ran his business Burke's BBQ from 1960 until 2005. An avid athlete, Tom participated in multiple years representing the Ventura Police Department running the Torch for The Special Olympics
. Tom was most known for his quick wit, kindness and generosity. Although he loved and served his community, the thing he cherished most was his family. He will continue to shine through all who loved him. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law; Dana and Patrick Musgrove; granddaughter and grandson-in-law Breanna and Skylar Goodner; grandson, Neil Cotton; bonus grandchildren, Jeremy and Jessica Musgrove; great grandchildren, Hadley, Coulson and Walker Goodner; brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Linda Burke and many friends. Although was are sad to see him gone, he will be forever be remembered for the never-ending hilarious stories and for the legend that he will always remain. Tom's services will be held on November 6th at 10:00a.m. at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, in the Veterans Memorial area, located at 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, California, 93003. Burial services will directly follow the Ceremony.