Thomas Lee LaSalle
Casitas Springs - Thomas Lee LaSalle passed away on June 1st, 2019, he was 83 years old. Tom was born on May 28th 1936 in Ventura Ca. to Leo and Evelyn LaSalle. Tom was raised in Casitas Springs and went to the Casitas Springs school house and then Nordhoff and Cabrillo Jr. High. Tom attended Ventura High School, he was the sports photographer for the local paper and the school yearbook. Right after graduation in 1954, Tom enlisted in the Air Force to see the world. While serving in the Air Force, Tom worked for the secret service as their top photographer in Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio Texas. After leaving the service, Tom returned home to Casitas Springs and started a business with his father, LaSalle and Son second hand store. Tom loved the little town of Casitas Springs in which he lived his whole life. He was not only a proud member of the Footprinters, he was their treasurer for many years. Tom was always very quick to get involved in many organizations. Tom Loved to dance, and he loved his many boxer dogs, and always loved a good joke!
Tom is survived by his soulmate, Carol Thomas of Ventura ca. Carols 2 daughters, which Tom loved as his own, Debbie Massey Lampp (Dave) of Simi Valley and Deanna Leonardo (Bill) of Bakersfield Ca. Papa Tom was what his grandchildren, Logan, Will and Clarissa called him proudly. Tom is also survived by his 2 sisters, Darlene Daudell of Mt. Shasta Ca. and Desi Etheridge of Portland Oregon, and lots of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Evleyn, his older brother, Jerry LaSalle, his younger brother, John LaSalle, a niece Dee Evelyn Daudell and his nephew John LaSalle Jr.
Tom will be greatly missed, not only by his loved ones but by all of his many lifelong friends and neighbors.
There will be a celebration of life for Tom at the Live Oak Christian Fellowship, 441 Church Road, in Ojai Ca. on Saturday June 15th at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 9, 2019