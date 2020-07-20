Thomas Louis Sanchez was born April 11, 1950 to Louis and Isabel Sanchez in Oxnard, Ca. He passed away in his home on July 1st, 2020, in his sleep. His immediate family was able to spend time with him before he was interned on the morning of July 10th, 2020.
Tom was funny. Ask anyone who ever knew him and that would be the first thing they said: he was funny. He liked to have a good laugh, even at your expense, and wanted nothing more than you to laugh with him. Never wanting to be the center of attention, Tom was the best person to find yourself with, in a quiet corner at Thanksgiving, making jokes and people-watching your own family with.
Tom was handy. He was a carpenter by trade, after serving in the military for six years, touring in the Philippines and Vietnam. He was a preferred expert in Oxnard by many designers and contractors for private homes. More than that he loved to do odd jobs and projects for his family,friends and neighbors. He found joy in working with his hands and working for others.
Tom was a family man. Father to three-- Damon, Seth, and Shayna-- he held his family above all else. He'd write little love notes, took time to send letters, and put great thought into his Christmas cards. Similarly, to be his friend, was to be his family. He was someone you could always take your problems to; offering advice, even when it might not be what you wanted to hear. He valued honesty in his relationships. Even when that wasn't easy. He created a safe space when all else seemed lost. Whether it was out golfing with friends, or fishing with family,or anywhere in between he was someone you never had to be afraid to open up to.
Tom will be missed. He was a loving father, brother, and uncle. He was a friend. He was so many things to so many people. He is survived by his three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, as well as his three sisters. Thank you to our community for the outpouring of love and support during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the VA Hospital of Los Angeles, the Wounded Warriors
Project, or the Fisher House Foundation, in his name and honor.
